Fog, ice-slick and severe frosts to grip Kazakhstan’s regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

On December 4 Zhambyl region will face heavy snowfalls with fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard predicted on December 3-5. Chances of storm are high.

On December 3-5 Karaganda region will brace for fog and ice-slick. High wind will sweep through the region. Chances of storm are high.

Severe frosts will grip Mangistau region tomorrow in the night. Chances of storm are high.