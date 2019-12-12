Fog, ice slick and snowstorm to hit Kazakhstan Dec 13

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Weather Service issued a storm alert for Friday, December 13.

Fog, ice slick and snowstorm are expected tomorrow to grip Akmola region. High wind will batter the region with ground blizzard forecast locally.

Snow will fall across Kostanay region. Snowstorms, patches of fog, ice slick are predicted locally. Chances of storm are high.

Rain and snow will persist tomorrow across the greater part of Kyzylorda region.Chances of storm are high.