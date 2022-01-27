Fog, ice-slick and strong wind to batter Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued weather forecast for Kazakhstan for January 28, 2022, Kazinform reports.

Fog, ice-slick and strong wind are set to batter Kazakhstan. Some district in the country’s south are to brace for heavy precipitations (snow, rain), while the central and eastern parts are to enjoy weather without precipitations.

Ice-slick will form on the roads in Mangistau region. fog will coat locally. Ground blizzard is to sweep through Kostanay region locally.

Fog will blanket Turkestan region. high wind will roll through the region.

Fog, ice-slick and storm are expected in Kyzylorda region tomorrow.

Zhambyl region is to brace for fog, high wind, and ice-slick.

Wild wind is predicted in Karaganda region.

West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Almaty and Akmola regions will wake up to foggy streets locally.