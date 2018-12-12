EN
    07:11, 12 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Fog, ice slick and wind to grip most parts of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is forecast to face today precipitations, Kazhydromet reports. Fog, ice slick and wind are set to grip the most parts of Kazakhstan.

    Fog, ice slick and wind gusting 18-23, sometimes up to 28 m/s are predicted to hit Almaty region.

    Ice slick and fog are to linger also in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions today, strong wind is to roll across Mangistau and Atyrau regions.

    Akmola, Turkestan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions are to observe today fog; wind is to hit East Kazakhstan at a speed of 15-20 m/s.

