Fog, ice slick, ground blizzard and dust tides forecast for Kazakhstan Oct 12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The anticyclone spur will still dictate the weather conditions in the west of the country resulting in the weather mostly with no precipitation. The country’s eastern part is to see precipitation, falling heavily in the form of rain and snow in the far east, due to the cyclone and associated weather fronts. The southwest, north, southeast, east are to expect high wind, brining dust tides in the southwest, and north, east, south, center – fog, north, - ice slick, ground blizzard, Kazinform cites the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet.

North Kazakhstan region is to brace for 15-20mps wind as well as ice slick and ground blizzard in the north and west.

Akmola region is to see fog in the southeast at night and in the morning as well as 15-20mps wind in the north in the morning and afternoon.

Fog is to blanket the north, center of East Kazakhstan, and north, west of Karaganda regions. Wind is to reach up to 15-20mps in the eastern and southeastern parts of the regions.

The center of Kyzylorda, southeast of Mangistau, southwest of Atyrau regions are to brace for 15-20mps wind causing dust tides during the day.

Zhambyl region is to see fog in the east and mountainous areas as well as 15-20mps wind in the southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas.

Almaty region is to expect fog in the north as well as 15-20mps wind in the east. Wind is to blow 15-20mps in mountainous areas of Turkestan region.

Fog is to coat the northeast of Kostanay region at night, and ice slick is to predicted for Pavlodar region’s southern part as well as north at daytime.