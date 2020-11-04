Fog, ice, wind in store for Kazakhstan on Nov 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZIFNORM – Weather without precipitation is to linger in much of Kazakhstan. Only the north, east, and south are to see some rain and snow fall at times. Occasional fog, strong wind as well as ice in the north and east are to hit the country here and there, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Occasional fog and ice as well as wind at 15-20mps in the afternoon wind are in store for Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions.

Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions as well as in the nighttime and morning North Kazakhstan region are to see fog blanket locally. Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are to expect wind to blow 15-20mps in places in the afternoon.

Strong wind at 15-20mps is to hit in places Turkestan region in the afternoon.