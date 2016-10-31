Fog, icy condition forecast on October 31

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On October 31 unstable weather with partial precipitation is expected in all areas of Kazakhstan. It may snow in the north. Foggy and icy conditions with win speed up to 15-20 m/s is forecast in some areas.

According to Kazgidromet, in Mangystau, West-Kazakhstan, Aktobe, North-Kazakhstan and daytime East-Kazakhstan there will be fogs, iced surface and wind increase to 15-20 m/s.

In Almaty, South-Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions it will be foggy and windy (15-20 m/s).

In Karaganda region there will be fogs in some areas and iced surface in day time, wind 15-20 m/s.

In Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and Atyrau region there will be fogs.

Partial fog and iced surface is expected in Akmola and Kostanay regions.