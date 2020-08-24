Fog, rain and hail to batter Kazakhstan Mon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today, August 24, unsteady weather with thundershowers, heavy rains predicted in the country’s southwest, Kazhydromet reports. Fog, high wind, dust storm and hail are expected locally.

Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions are forecast to observe thundershowers, hail, fog in the morning and nighttime, wind up to 15-20 m/s.

Thundershowers, high wind and dust storms are to roll through Turkestan, Kyzylorda regions.

Thunderstorms and fog are to batter Akmola region.

Atyrau, Mangistau regions are to face strong wind and thunderstorms today.

Fog is expected in Pavlodar region in the night.

Thunderstorms are set to strike Aktobe region.

Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, locally Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions.