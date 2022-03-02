EN
    07:15, 02 March 2022

    Fog, rain and snow predicted in Kazakhstan Mar 2

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Due to weather fronts the north, east of Kazakhstan are to expect snow, center, south, and southeast are to see precipitation as rain and snow, predicted to be heavy in the mountainous areas of the south. The country is to brace in places for fog, as well as ground blizzard in the east, high wind in the east, and southeast, and ice-slick in the west, southeast, and center, Kazinform reports.

    East Kazakhstan region is to brace for ground blizzard as well as 15-20mps wind in the south and southwest, and fog at night.

    The north and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to expect ice-slick, high wind as well as fog in the nighttime and morning.

    Fog and ice-slick are predicted in the north of West Kazakhstan, and west, north, and center of Atyrau regions.

    The southeast of Karaganda region is to see ice-slick, and the south, center of the region are to brace for fog.

    Fog is to coat the greater part of Akmola, south, northeast of Almaty regions as well as the mountainous areas of Turkestan, center, south of Kyzylorda, north of Mangistau, northwest of Aktobe, south, north of Kostanay, and southwest of North Kazakhstan regions in the nighttime and morning.


