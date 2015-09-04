Fog, rains with thunderstorms expected in most parts of Kazakhstan Sep 4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with local showers and thunderstorms as well as strong wind will remain in most parts of Kazakhstan. Fog is forecast in some areas in the morning and at night.

As Kazakh Hydrometeorological Service informs, strong wind with the speed at 15-22 meters per second is expected in the daytime in East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions and at night in South Kazakhstan region. Foggy weather will hit some areas in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Mangystau regions in the morning and at night. Strong wind (15-20 meters per second) and fog is also forecast for Karaganda region. Night freeze is forecast for Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions where temperature will drop to -1-3° C. Extremely fire risk is preserved in Kyzylorda region and in some areas of Karaganda, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, South Kazakhstan regions.