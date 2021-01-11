Fog, snow and blizzard to grip Kazakhstan Tue

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

North Kazakhstan will brace tomorrow for snow, blizzard, high wind gusting locally up to 23-28 m/s. Chances of storm are high.

Fog and ground blizzard will grip Kostanay region. Chances of storm are high.

Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

It will snow in Akmola region. Fog and blizzard are expected locally. Strong wind will sweep through the region.

Ground blizzard will hit East Kazakhstan.

Karaganda region will also face tomorrow fig and blizzard. High wind will gust at a speed of 23-28 m/s.