Fog, snowstorms and high wind to sweep through four regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert has been issued for four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog is forecast to shroud tomorrow, January 17, Kyzylorda region. Southwest wind is to batter the region in the morning and evening. Chances of storm are high.





Snowstorm is expected to hit Kostanay region. Fog, black ice and high wind will persist across the region with high wind gusting 15-20 m/s, 23-28 m/s.





Snowstorms and snow are predicted to batter Akmola region on January on Friday. Strong wind will blow at a speed of 23-28m/s, 30 m/s.





Snow, windstorms and ice black will grip Nur-Sultan. Chances of storm are high. Wind gusting 15-20m/s, 25 m/s is forecast to roll through the capital city.