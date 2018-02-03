Fog, snowstorms in store for Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Saturday frontal passage will cause snow and snowstorms on most of the country's territory, according to Kazhydromet.

Forecasters warn of fog, ice, and winds strengthening in some places.

Fog will blanket parts of Almaty region. Winds here are expected to strengthen, reaching 24-29 m/s in places.

Fog, ice, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s and snowstorms are expected in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions. Wind gusts in Zhambyl region will reach 23 m/s.

Parts of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions will be blanketed in fog. Snowstorms are expected in Kostanay region.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s will hit Karaganda, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions. Mets warn of fog and blowing snow in these regions.

Patchy fog, strong winds up to 12-20 m/s with gusts up to 25 m/s are expected in East Kazakhstan region.

Forecasters warn of fog and icy road conditions in Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions.