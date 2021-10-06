Fog, strong wind and dust tides in store for Kazakhstan Oct 7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued a storm warning for seven areas of Kazakhstan for October 7, Kazinform reports.

Fog is to blanket Zhambyl region’s mountainous areas on October 7 to 10. The region’s southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas are to expect northeasterly wind at 15-20mps, gusting up to 23-28mps.

Taraz city is to expect foggy nights and mornings on October 7-9. Northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps at daytime on October 7.

North Kazakhstan region is to brace for fog in the west in the nighttime and morning. Northwesterly, westerly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps is predicted for the north, east of the region. Petropavlovsk city is to see northwesterly, westerly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps on October 7.

Karaganda region is to expect northwesterly wind turning northeastward, gusting up to 15-20mps in the south during the day.

Turkestan region is to brace for 15-20mps easterly wind, reaching up to 23-28mps, in the north, west, and mountainous areas. Easterly wind is to gust 15-20mps in Turkestan city.

Dust storm is to batter the center of Kyzylorda region. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted for the center at night and most parts at daytime. The region’s center and south are to brace for 23-28mps wind.

15-20mps northeasterly wind with dust tides is expected in Kyzylorda city.

Northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in Alakolsk lakes district of Almaty region.

Dust storm is to batter the northeast of Mangistau region during the day. 15-20mps northeasterly, easterly wind is expected in the northwest, northeast.