EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:27, 06 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Fog, strong winds in the forecast for Kazakhstan on Wednesday

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Wednesday frontal passage will cause snow, fog, ice, and winds strengthening across the country.  

    Fog and winds up to 15-20 m/s causing blowing snow are expected in Akmola region.

    West Kazakhstan region will see ice, snowstorms, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.

    Patchy fog will blanket Kostanay region. Forecasters also warn of winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.

    Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s will also hit Mangistau and Aktobe regions. Wind gusts in Mangistau region will reach 23 m/s.

    Ice and fog are expected in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions. Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are forecast to hit Atyrau region.

    Fog will blanket Almaty, Kyzylorda, North-Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!