Fog, thunderstorm, gusty wind in store for Kazakhstan Apr 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation is expected in some parts of Kazakhstan on Monday, April 5, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 30 mps in Zhambyl region and 23 mps in Turkestan region. In Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions gusts may reach up to 15-20 mps. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

Ice slick will be observed on roads in West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay, and Zhambyl regions.

Thunderstorm may hit Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, and Kyzylorda regions.

Chances of ground blizzard will be high in Kostanay region and of hail in Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.

Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Pavlodar regions.