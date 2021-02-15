EN
    07:34, 15 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Fog to blanket Kazakhstan Mon

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for seven regions of Kazakhstan for February 15 as blanket is expected to linger there for one more day, Kazhydromet reports.

    Akmola region is set to face today ice-click, fog, ground blizzard, and high wind.

    Fog is expected to blanket Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan regions.

    Kostanay is also to brace for fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard. High wind is predicted to sweep through the region.

    It is forecast to snow today in the most part of North Kazakhstan with ground blizzard and ice-slick expected locally.

    Fog is also to blanket Karaganda, Zhambyl regions on Monday.


