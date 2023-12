NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitations on October 15.

Fog will blanket the country’s north, west, southeast and east, Kazhydromet reports.

High wind gusting 20-25 m/s will batter Alakol lakes district in Almaty region. Fog will coat the mountainous districts of Zhambyl region.

Atyrau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions will wake up to foggy streets tomorrow.