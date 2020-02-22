Fog to blanket Kazakhstan on Saturday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Most of the territory of Kazakhstan will be influenced by the cyclone hollow and the associated atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation in the form of rain and snow, Kazhydromet RSE reports.

Fog, ice slick, snowstorm and strong wind gusting to 23-28 m/s are expected in Zhambyl region..

Thunderstorm, fog, wind of 15-20 m/s are predicted for Turkestan region.

Dense fog patches will cover some areas in Almaty region during night and morning hours. Strong wind of 18-23 m/s is expected in Zhalanashkoly district of the area.

Fog, blizzard, black ice and strong wind of 15-20 m/s are expected in some areas of Karaganda, Kyzylorda and East Kazakhstan regions.

Foggy weather is predicted for Akmola, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions.