Fog to blanket most of Kazakhstan Mar 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert was issued for nine regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog will blanket Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau regions locally on March 3. High wind will sweep through Atyrau region.

West Kazakhstan will brace for ice-slick and fog locally tomorrow.

Kostanay, Karaganda, Kyzylorda regions are also set to face fog.

Dust storm will roll through Mangistau region on March 3.

Nur-Sultan city will also wake up to foggy streets, it said in a statement.