EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:02, 02 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Fog to blanket most of Kazakhstan Mar 3

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert was issued for nine regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog will blanket Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau regions locally on March 3. High wind will sweep through Atyrau region.

    West Kazakhstan will brace for ice-slick and fog locally tomorrow.

    Kostanay, Karaganda, Kyzylorda regions are also set to face fog.

    Dust storm will roll through Mangistau region on March 3.

    Nur-Sultan city will also wake up to foggy streets, it said in a statement.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!