TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:49, 31 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Fog to blanket most of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On March 31 the most part of Kazakhstan is set to face weather without precipitations, while the country’s north and east are to brace for snow and rain, Kazhydromet reports.

    Wild wind gusting up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s, 30 m/s and more is expected to sweep through North Kazakhstan today. Ice-slick and snow storm are in store.

    Kostanay region is also to face high wind, fog and ice-slick on roads.

    Strong wind and dust storm are to roll through West Kazakhstan.

    Aktobe, Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions are to brace for wild wind today.

    Fog is expected in Atyrau region.

    As earlier reported, storm alert is in effect in 5 regions of Kazakhstan.

