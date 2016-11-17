Fog to blanket most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather will take hold of southern Kazakhstan today, according to Kazhydromet.

Chances of fog, black ice, stiff wind and blizzard will be high in some areas of the country.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and South Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 23 mps in Zhambyl region.



Extreme frost will grip Karaganda region at night.



Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Almaty, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl will be steeped in fog.



Black ice will cover roads in Mangistau, Almaty, Atyrau, Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions.



Blizzard may hit Kyzylorda region.