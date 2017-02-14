Fog to blanket most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowfall, fog and black ice will persist in Kazakhstan today. Meteorologists predict that only western and northern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

According to Kazhydromet, Almaty, Atyrau, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.



Black ice will cover roads in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Almaty and Zhambyl regions.



Blizzard will hit East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.