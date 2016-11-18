Fog to blanket most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will persist in southern and western Kazakhstan today. Bleak wind, blizzard and black ice are forecast for some regions of the country. Fog is to blanket the entire country.

According to Kazhydromet, bitter frost will grip Karaganda region.



Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Atyrau, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions will be steeped in fog.



Black ice will cover roads in Atyrau, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.



Blizzard will hit Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.