TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:27, 07 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Fog to blanket North Kazakhstan

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM In next 24 hours the region is expected to face snowfalls, fog, black ice and snowstorms, Kazhydromet reports.

    Wind will sweep through the region at a speed of 15-20 m/s, locally 23-28, 30 m/s. The mercury will drop to -4-9 degrees Celsius in the nighttime.

    On December 8-9 the patches of fog will persist in North Kazakhstan with wind gusting 9-14 m/s. Mercury will read locally -10 degrees Celsius in the night.

    Patches of fog and strong will linger for another day. On December 11 air temperature will hit sometimes -13 degrees.

    On December 12 snow, snowstorms and black ice will grip the region. On Friday, December 13, mercury will drop to -15 degrees in the night.

