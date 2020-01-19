EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:52, 19 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Fog to blanket Nur-Sultan Jan 20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Fog is expected to blanket the Kazakh capital on January 20, Kazinform learnt from the local emergencies department.

