    10:03, 21 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Fog to blanket S Kazakhstan on Monday

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will torment southern Kazakhstan bringing black ice, gusty wind and blizzard. Fogs are expected in some areas of the country.

    Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 28-30 mps in Almaty, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.

    Blizzard is to hit Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions.

    Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

