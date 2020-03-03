Fog to blanket several regions on March 4
According to Kazhydromet, fog will blanket some areas in Akmola region. Gusts of western and southwestern wind will increase to 15-18mps at night and in the morning.
The city of Kokshetau will be hit by a western, southwestern wind sometimes reaching 15mps.
Snowfall will hit East Kazakhstan region at night on March 4. Some areas will see fog, ground blizzard and ice slick. A 15-20mps southwestern, western wind is forecast as well.
Fog is expected in the North Kazakhstan region on March 4-5. Ground blizzard and ice slick are predicted in the daytime on March 5. A 15-20mps wind is forecast as well.
A 15-20mps western and northwestern wind will strike the city of Petropavlovsk on March 4-5.
Fog will descend in Kostanay region and Kyzylorda regions. A 15-20mps wind is forecast in Kyzylorda region too.