ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowfall, fog and black ice will take hold of most regions of Kazakhstan today. Only western and northern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Fog will blanket Almaty, Atyrau, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions, Kazhydromet reports.



Black ice will cover roads in South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.