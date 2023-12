NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather warning for three regions of Kazakhstan for January 10, Kazinform reports.

Thick fog will engulf Turkestan region tomorrow with wind gusting 15-20 m/s. Chances of storm are high.

Fog will also linger in Kostanay region. Chances of storm are high.

Fog and black ice will grip Kyzylorda region locally. High wind will sweep through the region. Chances of storm are high.