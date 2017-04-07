Fog to descend on Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet. Only western and central Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Bleak wind, fog, black ice and drifting snow are forecast for some parts of the country.

Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Karaganda regions.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.



Black ice and drifting snow are expected in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Akmola regions.