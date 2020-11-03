EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:17, 03 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Fog to grip Kazakh capital

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert is issued for Nur-Sultan and four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    The Kazakh capital will wake up to foggy streets on November 4. Fog an ice-slick are expected tomorrow in Akmola region. High wind will roll through the region.

    Fog will blanket Karaganda region on November 4-5, Kostanay region on November 4. Chances of storm are high.

    Fog will also grip North Kazakhstan on November 4-5. Strong wind will blow locally gusting up to 15-20 m/s.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!