Fog to linger for another day across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Generally entire Kazakhstan is still influenced by the northwest anticyclone bringing today weather without precipitations, while southeast and northwest are set to face fog, black ice and ground blizzard, Kazhydromet reports.

Black ice is forecast to grip West Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions.

Wind gusting 15-20 m/s accompanied by ground blizzard is to sweep through Zhambyl region.

Wild wind is also to roll through Almaty region at a speed of 18-23 m/s.

Strong wind is also predicted to hit Aktobe region.