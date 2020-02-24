Fog warning issued for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A fog warning was announced in eight regions of the country, Kazinform reports with the reference to Kazhydromet RSE.

Chance of storm in Nur-Sultan is 85-90%.

On February 24 fog and 15-20 mps wind are expected in some parts of West Kazakhstan region.

Foggy weather, wind gusting to 18 mps is predicted for Uralsk. Chance of storm here is 90-95%.

Dense fog, black ice, snowstorm and wind of 18 mps are forecast for Aktobe region.

Resident of Aktobe city are warned about icy roads. Chance of a storm in the city is 90-95%.

Foggy weather is also predicted for Mangystau region on February 24.

Dense fog is forecast for Aktau city, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Akmola regions during night and morning hours. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

Blowing snow, fog and wind of 20 mps are predicted for North Kazakhstan region.

Foggy weather is predicted for Petropavlovsk on February 24. Chance of storm is 90-95%.