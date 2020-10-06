Fog, wind, frosts snowstorm in store for Kazakhstan on Oct 6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Fog, strong wind, ice in the east and central parts, low snowstorm, dust storm in the south are forecast to batter locally Kazakhstan on October 6, Kazinform reports.

Akmola, Pavlodar, Kostanay in the nighttime and morning, North Kazakhstan regions are to see fog blanket locally as well as strong wind blow 15-20 mps.

Fog, ice, low snowstorm as well as strong wind at 15-20 mps are predicted to batter East Kazakhstan region as well as locally Karaganda region, where wind is also to gust up to 23-28 mps.

Wind is to reach 15-20 mps in Kyzylorda, Mangistau regions as well as locally in Almaty region in the morning and afternoon.

Fog and strong wind at 15-20 mps are to hit locally Zhambyl region.

Turkestan region is to expect dust storm to hit here and there. Strong wind at 15-20 mps, with gusts of up to 25 mps at day time is predicted as well.

Almaty, Zhambyl and Turkestan regions are to brace for frosts to hit here and there, with fall in the temperature to 1-3 degrees Celsius.

High fire hazard is to persist in most parts of Turkestan, Kyzylorda as well as locally in Zhambyl, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.



