Fog, wind, ice-slick to grip Kazakhstan April 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 5 regions of Kazakhstan for April 1, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog is expected to blanket Akmola region with high wind predicted locally.

Kyzylorda is also to wake up to foggy streets today.

Kostanay region is forecast to brace for fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard.

Ice-slick and fog are forecast for April 1-2 for Zhambyl region. Heavy precipitations (snow and rain) are expected tonight. High wind gusting up to 15-20, 25 m/s is to sweep through the region.

Fog and ice-slick are also set to grip today Karaganda region.