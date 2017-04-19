EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:20, 19 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Fog, wind increase expected on April 19 in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rain in the west, south, and southeast of the country. In some parts of Kazakhstan fog and a gusty wind are expected, according to Kazhydromet

    Wednesday will be foggy in Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Mangystau regions. Wind is expected to increase to 15-20 m/s.

    At night and in the morning in South Kazakhstan and in the afternoon in Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions the wind will increase to 15-20 m/s.

    In Almaty region at night, in Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions at night and in the morning patchy fog is expected.

     

    Karaganda region Turkestan region Almaty Kostanay region East Kazakhstan region North Kazakhstan region Regions Atyrau region Zhambyl region
