EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:35, 08 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Fog, winds strengthening in store for Kazakhstan on Thursday

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Light snowfall is expected in the north, east and south-east of Kazakhstan on Thursday. Mets also forecast fog and winds strengthening across the country.

    Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions, with gusts up to 23 m/s in Zhambyl region. All four regions will be covered in fog.

    Wind speed in Aktobe region is expected to reach 18 m/s.

    Fog will blanket Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, as well as Akmola and Almaty regions.

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!