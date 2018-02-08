07:35, 08 February 2018 | GMT +6
Fog, winds strengthening in store for Kazakhstan on Thursday
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Light snowfall is expected in the north, east and south-east of Kazakhstan on Thursday. Mets also forecast fog and winds strengthening across the country.
Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions, with gusts up to 23 m/s in Zhambyl region. All four regions will be covered in fog.
Wind speed in Aktobe region is expected to reach 18 m/s.
Fog will blanket Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, as well as Akmola and Almaty regions.