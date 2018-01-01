EN
    09:34, 01 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Foggy and slippery conditions forecast for Kazakhstan on Jan 1

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on January 1, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. However, meteorologists predict that chances of precipitation will still be high in some parts of western, southwestern and northwestern Kazakhstan.

    Gusts of wind ranging from 15 to 23 mps will hit Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.

    Fog will blanket parts of Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Almaty, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and South Kazakhstan regions.

    Black ice will cover roads in Mangistau, Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

