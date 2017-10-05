Foggy and windy Thursday forecast for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation today, October 5. Chances of fog, bleak wind and black ice will be high in northern and northwestern parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Some areas of Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions will be steeped in fog at night.



Winds gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23 mps in Zhambyl region.



Black ice will cover roads in Kostanay, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.