Foggy and windy weather predicted for Kazakhstan Dec 12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of Kazakhstan remains under the influence of the anticyclone spur, resulting in weather without precipitation, Kazinform cites the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet.

Snow is predicted to fall in places in the northern, eastern, and central parts of the country due to the Northern cyclone trough as well as in the south due to the weather fronts. Occasional fog as well as strong wind in the south and southeast is forecast as well.

Occasional fog is predicted for Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions. 15-20mps wind is expected in places in Kyzylorda region in the morning and afternoon as well as Turkestan region at daytime.

Akmola, Almaty, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions are to brace for occasional fog.