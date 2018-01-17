Foggy conditions to persist across Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, January 17. Snowfall, fog, blizzard and gusty wind will be observed across the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts ranging from 15 to 20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and South Kazakhstan regions.



Zhambyl, Kostanay, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, North Kazakhtan, Pavlodar, and Akmola regions will see patches of fog.



Blizzard is forecast to hit East Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.