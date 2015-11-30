EN
    07:20, 30 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Foggy Monday descends on Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today.

    According to the Committee for emergencies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, precipitation will take hold of eastern Kazakhstan. Fog, black ice and stiff wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are expected in East Kazakhstan region. Gusty wind and fog will batter Zhambyl region. Fog will blanket Akmola, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, Kostanay and Karaganda regions at night, and Almaty and North Kazakhstan regions - in the morning.

    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
