Foggy, rainy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Mar 30

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's main forecaster Kazhydromet predicts precipitation in most regions of the country March 30. Heavy precipitation will hit southern regions. Patchy fog, black ice, and strong gusts of wind are expected as well. Hail is possible in southern parts of the country.

Fog and ice slick are forecast in Akmola, North Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions and at night in Pavlodar region. Wind speed in North Kazakhstan region and in the daytime in Akmola region will rise to 15-20mps.



Patchy fog will cover Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions.



Fog will blanket parts of Kostanay, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions with gusts of wind to reach 15-20mps.



A thunderstorm is approaching Turkestan and Zhambyl regions which will see foggy and windy weather as well. Hail is possible in Turkestan region.



A 15-20mps wind will strike Almaty region.