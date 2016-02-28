EN
    09:43, 28 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Foggy Sunday forecast for Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, February 28.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangystau and Atyrau regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 18-23 mps in Almaty region.
    North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Mangystau, Akmola and Atyrau regions will be steeped in fog.
    Black ice is expected in Akmola region.

