NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Fog and black ice are expected in a number of regions of Kazakhstan on January 12, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Kazhydromet RSE.

Fog will blanket some areas of Kostanay region during night and morning hours.

Black ice and fog are expected in Kyzylorda region.

Sleety showers, ice slick and northwest wind gusting to 15-20 m/s are predicted for Turkestan region.