TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:46, 16 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Foggy weather expected in Kazakhstan Nov 16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - No precipitation expected in Kazakhstan on November 16, Kazinform reported with the reference to Kazhydromet RSE.

    Fog, blowing snow and strong wind of 15-20 m / s are expected in some places of the Akmola region.

    Foggy weather is also predicted for Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda regions. Rude wind will blow here with the strength of 15-20 m / s.

    A snowstorm, ice slick and increased wind of 15-20 m/s is expected in North-Kazakhstan region.

    Fog, blowing snow and strong wind of 15-20 m/s gusting to 23 m/s are predicted in East Kazakhstan region.

    Foggy weather is expected in Pavlodar, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda and Kostanay regions. Kostanay citizens are warned about black ice on roads.

