    09:09, 15 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Foggy weather expected in some regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Foggy weather is expected in some regions of Kazakhstan on March 15, Kazinform reports citing RSE Kazhydromet.

    Fog and 15-20 mps northwest wind is predicted for Mangistau region.

    Southwest wind of 15-20 mps and dense fog patches are predicted for some parts of Akmola region and Kokshetau.

    Thunderstorm, fog and strong wind of 15-20 mps are forecast for Kyzylorda region.

    Fog and black ice are expected in some parts of Kostanay region. Southwest wind gusting to 15-20 mps will blow in Kostanay city and the region on March 15.

    Icy roads, fog and wind of 15-20 mps are predicted for North Kazakhstan region. Rude wind gusting to 23-28 mps will blow in the city of Petropavlovsk.


    Kazhydromet Regions
