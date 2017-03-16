Foggy weather expected Mar 16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The passage of atmospheric fronts will bring precipitation to the south and south-east of the country on March 16. Patchy fog and wind strengthening will still remain.

According to Kazhydromet, patchy fog will also stay in Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

Gusts of wind in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions will strengthen in some places up to 15-20 m/s.



As for Kyzylorda, Mangistau and Atyrau regions, wind speed in some places will reach 15-20 m/s during the day.