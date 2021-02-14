Foggy weather forecast for 8 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued storm warning for eight regions of Kazakhstan on February 14, 2021, Kazinform reports.

On February 14, Atyrau region is to expect fog and ice slick in places. Southwesterly wind blowing 15-20mps at daytime is also predicted. Atyrau city is to brace for ice slick at night.

West Kazakhstan region is to see occasional fog, ice slick, and ground blizzard. Southwesterly wind blowing 15-20mps here and there is expected as well. Uralsk city is to see fog, ice slick, and ground blizzard. Southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 18mps is predicted to hit at daytime.

Fog is to coat Karaganda region in places. Southeasterly wind reaching up to 15-20mps locally is also predicted.

Kostanay region is to brace for fog, ice slick, and ground blizzard locally. Southwesterly wind predicted at 15-20mps here and there in the afternoon is expected as well. Southwesterly wind gusting up to 18mps is forecast for Kostanay city at daytime.

Occasional fog is in store for Akmola region in places. Ice slick, southwesterly, southerly wind, reaching up to 15-20mps here and there, are expected in places in the afternoon of February 14.

Fog is to coat North Kazakhstan region here and there. Ice slick and ground blizzard are predicted in places at daytime. Southerly wind, which is to blow 15-20mps locally at daytime, is forecast as well.

Petropavlovsk city is to expect fog at night and in the morning.

Occasional fog as well as 15-20mps northeasterly wind predicted to blow locally is expected in Zhambyl region. Taraz city is to brace for fog in places.

Foggy weather conditions will remain in Turkestan region in places on February 14.